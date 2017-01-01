Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Trotwood Madison's Caleb Johnson (right) topples over St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jonathan Williams as he goes up for a shot in the fourth quarter of their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. No foul was called on the play. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (right) celebrates his last second game winning shot with Scott Walter, and Deamonte King (4) their Division II semifinal game against Trotwood Madison on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jonathan Williams (below) secures possession after stealing the ball from Trotwood Madison's Torrey Patton with the score tied with seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary assistant coaches Mike Meneer, Tron Rhoden, head coach Dru Joyce, and assistant coach Illya McGee direct the Irish press late in the fourth quarter against Trotwood Madison in their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (left) is fouled by Trotwood Madison's Amiri Davis as he goes up for a shot in the third quarter of their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Deamonte King has his shot blocked by Trotwood Madison's Carl Blanton in the second quarter of their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Trotwood Madison head coach Rocky Rockhold and the Rams bench react after a third quarter basket against St. Vincent-St. Mary was waved off by a official in their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jonathan Williams makes a pass inside as Trotwood Madison's Samuel Anderson defends during the first quarter of their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary head coach Dru Joyce gestures after a no call by a official during the fourth quarter against Trotwood Madison in their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Chris Painter drives inside as Trotwood Madison's Amir Foster defends during the first quarter their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Scott Walter (right) gains possession in front of Trotwood Madison's Amari Davis during the first quarter of their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The Irish won the game 62-60. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Deamonte King celebrates the Irish's 62-60 win over Trotwood Madison in their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary fans celebrate the Irish's 62-60 win over Trotwood Madison in their Division II semifinal game on Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)