Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Scott Walker (center) struggles to maintain possession of the ball as it is stripped away by Kenmore's Cameron Brown (left) and DeJuan Lawrence (right) in the third quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's DeAmonte King (right) attempts a layup against Kenmore's Cameron Brown (left) in the first quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Lunden McDay (center) has his shot denied by Kenmore's DeJuan Lawrence (left) and Thomas Woods in the third quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Jayvon Graves hangs on the rim after a first quarter dunk during a Division II district championship game against Kenmore at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (left) drives to the hoop against Kenmore's Javere Salter (22) in the first quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Jayvon Graves loses control of the ball against Kenmore's DeJuan Lawrence (left) and Javere Salter (right) in the first quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's players Jonathan Williams (left) and Chris Painter (center) overwhelm Kenmore's Demond Taylor as he searches for an open teammate in the first quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Justin Sampson (21) and Jayvon Graves (3) defend against the shot of Kenmore's Tre'Vante Tipton (33) in the first quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Coach Dru Joyce (left) Malik Wooldridge (center) and Jonathan Williams share a moment of joy after the Irish defeated Kenmore, 63-42, in a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (3) hangs on the rim after an uncontested dunk in the fourth quarter of a Division II district championship game against Kenmore at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent -St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (top) jumps to make a pass over Kenmore's Thomas Woods (30) in the fourth quarter of a Division II district championship at the Canton Fieldhouse on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)