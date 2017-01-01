Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone defenders Miles Kirk (left) and Darin Adams (center) try to grab the loose basketball after it was knocked out of the hands of St. Vincent-St. Mary guard V. J. King as he drives to the basket during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Jerome Lane (right) charges into St. Vincent-St. Mary forward Joey Weber as he drives to the basket during the first quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Miles Kirk (left) fouls St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Fransohn Bickley as he drives to the basket during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Miles Kirk (40) has his shot blocked by St. Vincent-St. Mary guard V. J. King (13) and forward Nick Wells (21) during the first quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Kevin Gladney (left) has his pass blocked by St. Vincent-St. Mary guard V. J. King during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Kevin Gladney (right) is fouled by St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Fransohn Bickley as he drives to the basket during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone guard JaeQuan Jones (left) is grabbed by St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Jarel Woolridge as he brings the ball up the court during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone forward Kevin Gladney (left) fights for a rebound with St. Vincent-St. Mary forward Joey Weber during the second quarter of their game at Firestone High School on Friday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)