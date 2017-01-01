Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Nick Wells (right) puts up a shot over Benedictine's Westley Parr in the first quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Nick Wells (below) battles for possession with Benedictine's Nicholas Meek in the second quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Nick Wells puts up a shot over Benedictine's fallen Nicholas Meek in the first quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Benedictine's Gary Williams (left) looks to pass while guarded by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Fransohn Bickley in the first quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Fransohn Bickley (right) puts up a shot over Benedictine's Ashier Poole in the second quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Benedictine's Gary Williams (left) pressures St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jalen Hudson as he looks to pass in the first quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Fransohn Bickley (left) drives to the basket around Benedictine's Jordan Philpotts in the first quarter at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Friday in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)