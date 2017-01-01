Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoover's Harrison Blackledge (44) vies for a rebound against St. Vincent-St. Mary's VJ King (13), Newman Williams (center) and Jalen Hudson in the second quarter of a high school basketball game at St.Vincent-St. Mary's High School on Tuesday, Feb, 19, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Harrison Blackledge (44) fouls St. Vincent-St. Mary's Dante Booker as Hoover's Alex Shingleton (22) falls back in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at St.Vincent-St. Mary's High School on Tuesday, Feb, 19, 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)