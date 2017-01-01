Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cuyahoga Falls' Troy Tofil (left) grabs a rebound away from Stow's Mason McMurray during the third quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Corydon Rice shoots over Cuyahoga Falls' Nate Vassalotti during the second quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Ka'von Gainer (left) drives to the basket for two points over Stow's Justin Harvey during the first quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Logan Lindsay (back) and Mason McMurray (front) battle for the rebound with Cuyahoga Falls' Troy Tofil during the first quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Evan Bainbridge dunks the ball against Cuyahoga Falls during the first quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Dion Davis attempts to go up for two points as he is blocked by Stow's Mason McMurray (left) and Justin Harvey during the first quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Justin Harvey gets inside to score over Cuyahoga Falls' Troy Tofil during the second quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Mason McMurray dunks the ball against Cuyahoga Falls during the third quarter of a game Tuesday at Cuyahoga Falls High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)