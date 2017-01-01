Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Twinsburg guard Sean Marable (right) has his shot blocked by Archbishop Hoban forward Jaelen Hollinger during the second quarter in the Tigers 54-52 victory over the Knights at Twinsburg High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(from left) Twinsburg forward Alfred Edwards, Archbishop Hoban guard DeAllen Jackson and Twinsburg forward Sean Marable battle for a loose ball during the second quarter in the Tigers 54-52 victory over the Knights at Twinsburg High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg guard Tailin Johnson (left) tries to block a pass by Archbishop Hoban guard Christian Waite during the second quarter in the Tigers 54-52 victory over the Knights at Twinsburg High School on Tuesday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)