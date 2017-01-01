Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Buchtel cheerleaders Jhordan Brown (left) Imani Childs watch as the Griffin's Jharshon Graise saves the ball in the second quarter against Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin in a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Demonte Hicks (left) looses control of the ball while pursued by Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Jacob Hamby in the second quarter in a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Demonte Hicks (right) and Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's John Cirillo go for a rebound under the NDCL basket in the first quarter in a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Ci'Andre Johnson-Lollar (5) goes to the basket getting past Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Jacob Hamby in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tre Smith (right) passes under pressure from Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Jacob Hamby in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tre Smith (left) brings the ball down court ahead of Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's John Brownlee in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Deric Rucker (left), Elijah Bell and Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Christopher Shkil and Daniel Sapp go for a rebound under the NDCL basket in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Elijah Bell shoots over Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Joseph Powell and Christopher Shkil in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Tre Smith (left) challenges Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Mark Malone as he brings the ball down court in the second quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Demonte Hicks (left) shoots over Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Christopher Shkil in the second quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Sable Cooper goes to the basket through a host of Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin defenders in the second quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Deric Rucker blocks a shot by Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Christopher Shkil in the second quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Ci'Andre Johnson-Lollar (5) shoots over Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Christopher Shkil (33) and Jacob Hamby (21) in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Deric Rucker (left) and Ci'Andrew John-Lollar (right) corrall Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's John Cirillo in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Jarshon Graise (right) closely guards Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Mark Malone in the first quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Deric Rucker (right) challenges Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin's Daniel Sapp for the ball in the second quarter of a Div II district semi final at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel (right) pulls down a defensive rebound in front of East's Kenyon Philpott in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Brandon Townsend (center) looks to pass under pressure from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel (left) and Mike Peters in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel (right) blocks a shot attempted by East's Demetrius Ray in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's DaQuinn Nash (right) bats the ball held by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Marty Lee in the second quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Alex Punka (left) looks to pass around East's Darius Griggs in the second quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal))
East's Derrick Lewis (3) pressures Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Mike Peters as brings the ball up the floor in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Bob Peters dribbles through East's Kenyon Philpott in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Caleb Kleibscheidel (13) drives to the basket around East's Demetrius Ray (32) in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Luke Peters (15) leaps to make a pass over East's Trayvon Stafford in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Brandon Townsend (right) guards Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Alex Punka in the second quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Alex Punka (left) shoots over East's Demetrius Ray in the second quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Alex Punka (22) guards East's Derrick Lewis as he grabs an offensive rebound in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A trio of East defenders surrounds Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's J.J. Friszman under the CVCA basket in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Trayvon Stafford (left) fouls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Bob Peters as he shoots in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Demetrius Ray (left) and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Marty Lee scramble for a loose ball in the second quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
East's Demetrius Ray (left) blocks a shot by Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Mike Peters in the first quarter of their Div II district semi final tournament game at Stow-Munroe Falls High School on Wednesday. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)