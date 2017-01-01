Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson's Jaret Pollotta (bottom) eyes up a rebound while boxing out Medina's Tyler Kaminski in the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Logan Hill throws down a dunk as Medina's Luke Schaefer (left) and Sam McKee look on in the fourrth quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Young grabs a rebound over Medina's Sam McKee in the third quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Jaret Pollotta (top) puts in a basket while Medina's Sam McKee defends in the first quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
An animated Jackson head coach Tim Debevec on the sidelines as his team takes on Medina during the fourth quarter of a Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Logan Hill (left) is fouled by Medina's Tyler Kaminski while going up for a third quarter dunk in their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Kyle Young drives in for a basket as Medina's Ben Geschke defends in the third quarter of their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson head coach Tim Debevec pumps his fist after a fourth quarter foul shot made by the Polar Bears against Medina in their Division I regional semifinal game on Thursday, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron. The Polar Bears won the game 80-59. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)