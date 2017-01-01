Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jayvon Graves dunks over Ellet's Joe Williams (left) and A.J. Gareri during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jonathan Williams (right) goes up for two points over Ellet's Marquise Smith during the third quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jonathan Williams (left) goes up for two points over Ellet's Al Johnson during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's A.J. Gareri (left) attempts to drive to the basket past St. Vincent - St. Mary's Justin Sampson during the second quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jayvon Graves (left) takes a shot over Ellet's Marquise Smith during the third quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Jayvon Graves lays in two points over Ellet during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Justin Sampson goes up for two points against Ellet during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Joe Williams goes up for two points over St. Vincent - St. Mary's DeAmonte' King during the second quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent - St. Mary's Lunden McDay (left) and DeAmonte' King pressure Ellet's Jaret Jones as he looks to pass during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Ellet High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)