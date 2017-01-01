Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Garfield's Daiquann Clay hits a three point shot during the first quarter of their game against Walsh Jesuit at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Shai Wilson (left) gets past Walsh Jesuit's Max Siwik go score two points during the first quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Shai Wilson (left) goes up for two points over Walsh Jesuit's David Croft during the first quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Noland Hamilton (left) rebounds the ball over Walsh Jesuit's Mitch Peterson during the first quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's David Croft (24) goes up for two points in front of Garfield's Dierre Powers during the second quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Max Siwik (5) pursues a loose ball in front of Garfield's Dierre Powers during the second quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Garfield's Chris Trammell (right) grabs the rebound over Walsh Jesuit's Gaven Cona during the second quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Anthony Rozum (right) battles Garfield's Noland Hamilton for a loose ball during the second quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Mark Mittiga (right) goes up for two over Garfield's Noland Hamilton during the second quarter of their game at Walsh Jesuit High School Friday, in Cuyahoga Falls. Walsh Jesuit won 65-50. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)