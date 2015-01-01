Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Woodridge's Zach Nelson (22) fights for possession of the ball against Coventry's Dusty Burkhart (1) and Jayson Wagner (5) in the second quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Aaron Jones (24) trips over Coventry's Treon Sibley as he drives to the basket in the second quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (4) has his layup blocked by Woodridge's Aaron Jones (24) in the first quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's DJ Snyder (left) and Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (4) chase down a loose ball in the first quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Aaron Jones (24) stretches out for an offensive rebound over Coventry's Sam Vanadia (left) and Jarmond Hogg in the first quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (right) attempts to shoot against Woodridge's Logan Soland (left front) and Aaron Jones in the second quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Mason Lydic (left) dives to steal the ball away from Coventry's Dusty Burkhart (center) as Jarmond Hogg looks on in the second quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Zach Nelson (22) shoots for two over Coventry's Zam Vanadia (10) and Treon Sibley (21) in the first quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Aaron Jones (24) rebounds the ball against Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (4) in the second quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's DJ Snyder (left) knocks the ball out of the hands of Coventry's Jarmond Hogg (4) in the first quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Preston Clark (left) reaches out for a loose ball against Coventry's Micah Wallce (23) in the second quarter Tuesday Coventry High School. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)