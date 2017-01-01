Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Members of the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary cross country team (from left) Rachel Iacofano, Mary Bozsik, Julia Mendiola, Cynthia Haas, Shea O'Brien, Amanda Sollenberger and Marissa Rossetti practice at Goodyear Heights Metro Park as they prepare to try and win their fourth consecutive state title, on Monday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary cross country runners Marissa Rossetti (front left) and Rachel Iacofano lead team members (left to right back) Shea O' Brien, Mary Bozsik, Cynthia Haas and Julie Mendiola, in a practice run at Goodyear Heights Metro Park as they prepare to try and win their fourth consecutive state title, on Monday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary girls cross country coach Dan Lancianese runs a team practice at Goodyear Heights Metro Park as they prepare to try and win their fourth consecutive state title on Monday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary cross country team practice at Goodyear Heights Metro Park as they prepare to try and win their fourth consecutive state title on Monday in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)