St. Vincent-St. Mary's Parris Campbell Jr. runs the ball for several yards at the kickoff against Chagrin Falls during the first quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jordan Hargrove gets past Chagrin Falls' Matt Iammarino for a 25 yard pass play touchdown during the first quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jordan Hargrove catches a long pass over Chagrin Falls' Matt Iammarino during the first quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Parris Campbell Jr. runs for a touchdown against Chagrin Falls during the seconde quarter of their Division III Regional final game at Solon High School Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012 in Solon, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Mike Pruiett (right) sacks Chagrin Falls quarterback Tommy Iammarino during the second quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Newman Williamsscores a touchdown against Chagrin Falls during the second quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary quarterback Clayton Uecker looks to throw against Chagrin Falls during the first quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. St. Vincent St. Mary won 34-7. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary quarterback Clayton Uecker hands off to teammate Parris Campbell Jr. during the fourth quarter of their Division III Regional final game against Chagrin Falls Saturday at Solon High School. St. Vincent St. Mary won 34-7. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary quarterback Clayton Uecker looks to throw against Chagrin Falls during the fourth quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. St. Vincent St. Mary won 34-7. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary linebacker Dante Booker applies pressure to Chagrin Falls quarterback Tommy Iammarino during the fourth quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. St. Vincent St. Mary won 34-7. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary running back Newman Williams escapes the reach of Chagrin Falls cornerback Ed Shelley to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their Division III Regional final game Saturday at Solon High School. St. Vincent St. Mary won 34-7. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)