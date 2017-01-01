Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mogadore running back Gary Strain (left) breaks away from Youngstown Christian defensive end Nick Gonda on his way to an 82-yard touchdown run during the first quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. The score put the Wildcats up 7-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore wide receiver Kasey Beard (left) celebrates with teammate Austin Pierce after catching a 28-yard touchdown pass in front of Youngstown Christian defensive back Paris Bennet during the second quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. The catch put the Wildcats up 28-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore wide receiver Austin Pierce (left) can't hold on to a pass from quarterback Anthony Ricci in front of Youngstown Christian defensive back Johanthan Staples during the second quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore running back Brandon Berry (left) tries to break free from the grasp of Youngstown Christian defensive end Tymere Dubose during the second quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore linebacker Justin Chew (left) drags down Youngstown Christian running back Ryan Grier during the first quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore wide receiver Kasey Beard (left) catches a 28-yard touchdown pass in front of Youngstown Christian defensive back Paris Bennet during the second quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday.The catch put the Wildcats up 28-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore outside linebacker Scot Hower (right) breaks up a pass intended for Youngstown Christian wide receiver Darien Towsend during the first quarter in their Division VI regional final football game at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore players begin to celebrate as running back Gary Strain (left) crosses the goal line for a 82-yard touchdown run during the first quarter in their Division VI regional final football game against the Youngstown Christian Eagles at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. The score put the Wildcats up 7-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore wide receiver Hunter Van Camp (left) celebrates with running back Gary Strain after his 82-yard touchdown run during the first quarter in their Division VI regional final football game against the Youngstown Christian Eagles at Ravenna Stadium on Friday. The score put the Wildcats up 7-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)