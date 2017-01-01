Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Standout Ellet High School football player Matt Geer heads toward the sidelines after a set of downs during a scrimmage at Scott Malson Field in Aug. 2012, in Hudson, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout Ellet High School football player Dakota King (right) blocks a Wadsworth defender during a scrimmage at Scott Malson Field in Aug. 2012, in Hudson, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout Ellet High School football player Dakota King (left) releases past a Hudson defender during a scrimmage at Scott Malson Field in Aug. 2012, in Hudson, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout Ellet High School football player Dakota King (left) tries to tackle a Hudson defender after an interception during a scrimmage at Scott Malson Field in Aug. 2012, in Hudson, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Standout Ellet High School football Matt Geer (right) blocks a Hudson defender during a scrimmage at Scott Malson Field in Aug. 2012, in Hudson, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Austin Fink (26) recovers a fumble with fellow player Jacob Isenhart (33) on the play against Springfield, during the second quarter of the game at Ellet Stadium in Aug. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Dakota King (82) fights off Sprigfield's Jon Hariharan (11), with Ellet's David Smethers (6) behind, during the second quarter of the game at Ellet Stadium in Aug. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Jacob Ivery (32) rolls off East defender to score a touchdown, during the first quarter of the game at InfoCision Stadium in Sept. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Jae'Vante Ray intercepts a pass intended for East's Kalyn Gregory (5), during the first quarter of the game at InfoCision Stadium in Sept. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)