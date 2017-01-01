Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Members of the Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary football team celebrate with the championship trophy after the Fighting Irish's 42-21 victory over the Bellevue Redmen in the Division III state football championship game at Fawcett Stadium on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary head coach Dan Boarman celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown gave the Fighting Irish a 35-14 lead during their 42-21 victory over the Bellevue Redmen in the Division III state football championship game at Fawcett Stadium on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. quarterback Clayton Uecker (right) hugs team mate Corey Whaley after the Fighting Irish's 42-21 victory over the Bellevue Redmen in the Division III state football championship game at Fawcett Stadium on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)