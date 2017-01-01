Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mogadore's Gary Strain (36) breaks away from members of the Steubenville Catholic Central defense on his way to a first quarter touchdown in their Division VI high school playoff football game at Mogadore High School on Friday in Mogadore, Ohio. The score gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore running back Gary Strain runs with the ball and is brought down by Southeast linebacker Brandon James during the second quarter of their game at Southeast High School in Oct. 2012, in Ravenna, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)