St. Vincent St. Mary's Parris Campbell Jr. runs for a touchdown against Chagrin Falls during the second quarter of their Division III Regional final game at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Parris Campbell Jr. runs in for a touchdown past Dover's Jonathan Fell during the second quarter of their Division III State semifinal game at Paul Brown Stadium. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Parris Campbell Jr. runs the ball for several yards at the kickoff against Chagrin Falls during the first quarter of their Division III Regional final game at Solon High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary quarterback Clayton Uecker hands off to teammate Parris Campbell Jr. during the fourth quarter of their Division III Regional final game against Chagrin Falls at Solon High School. St. Vincent St. Mary won 34-7. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Parris Campbell Jr. during a practice of the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School football team at the school Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)