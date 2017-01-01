Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New Kenmore/Garfield Rams head coach Kemp Boyd listens intently during the City Series football media day at the Akron Education Association Building on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Athletic Director Joe Vassalotti addresses a gathering at the City Series football media day at the Akron Education Association Building on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone head coach Eric Mitchell (from left), East head coach Marques Hayes, and Buchtel head coach Ricky Powers huddle in conversation at the City Series football media day at the Akron Education Association Building on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
New Ellet High School head coach Chuck Shuman, with senior Caleb Schramm at his left, addresses the City Series football media day at the Akron Education Association Building on Friday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)