Coventry' Dillon Headrick (left) is tackled by Nordonia's Brandon Hrelja during second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Andy Simmons (left) watches as Tallmadge's Jacob Wood drops a pass from Tallmadge quarterback Anthony Gotto during second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry' Dillon Headrick (left) breaks away from Garfield's Garland Brandon for a nice gain during second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Leighton Antonio (left) breaks away from Cuyahoga Falls' Chris Harris but can't catch from Nordonia's Tyler Alders during second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Trevon Burgins (left) intercepts a pass intended for Hudson's Leighton Antonio during first quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Nordonia's Nick Rezek (bottom) upends Hoban's Jimmy Martter during first quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Corey Hoskinson (bottom) stops Buchtel's Jibreel Hazly for no gain during first quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
(right to left) Hoban's Jimmy Martter grabs a pass in front of Hudson's Danny Tiley and Green's Ronnie Brant during first quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron North's Jashawn Williams (right) grabs a pass in front of Ellet's Corey Hoskinson during first second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Joe Repasky (right) breaks the tackle of Green's Ronnie Brant to score a touchdwon during second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. The score put the West up 13-0. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Joe DiAmico (left) leaps and tackles Green's Seth Wieland during second quarter action in the 2012 Thanks4Giving All-Star football game at John Cistone Field at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)