Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban's Maddie Diestel (left) and Walsh's Jesuit's Rachel Keough go for a rebound under the Hoban basket in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Rachel Keough (left) and Archbishop Hoban's Alessandra Dickos go for the ball in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Natalie Bender (left) goes to her knee passing around Walsh's Jesuit's Lilli Piper in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Allie Griffith (left) shoots under pressure from Walsh's Jesuit's Lilli Piper in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Allie Griffith (left) guards Walsh's Jesuit's Sophia Simone in the first quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Rachel Keough shoots over Archbishop Hoban's Allie Griffith and Alessandra Dickos (23) in the first quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Natalie Bender (left) and Walsh's Jesuit's Jessa Gilberto lock arms going for a rebound under the Walsh basket in the first quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Jessa Gilberto (3) battles her hair and Archbishop Hoban's Alessandra Dickos in the first quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Lilli Piper (22) shoots over Archbishop Hoban's Meghan Donohue (left) and Maddie Diestel in the first quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Sophia Simone (left) shoots over Archbishop Hoban's Meghan Donohue in the first quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Allie Griffith (left) and Alessandra Dickos (right) corral Walsh's Jesuit's Rachel Keough in the second quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Rchel Keough (left) shoots around Archbishop Hoban's Meghan Donohue (45) in the second quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Lilli Piper (left) shoots over Archbishop Hoban's Allie Griffith in the second quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)
Walsh's Jesuit's Lilli Piper shoots around Archbishop Hoban's Emma Horning in the second quarter on Wednesday, at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Michael ChrittonAkron Beacon Journal)