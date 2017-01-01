Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Waterloo's Jamie Willis (left) drives against Twinsburg's Brooke Smith in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Megan Foley looks to pass under pressure from Streetsboro's Shannon Blondeaux in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ravenna's Moe Moe Smith (right) sets up to shoot over Norton's Jaclyn Fortner in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Aurora's Allison Howard (right) guards Barberton's Katie Wright in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ravenna's Moe Moe Smith (right) guards Barberton's Katie Wright in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Kaprik Watson shoots between Norton's Jaclyn Fortner (22) and Barberton's Katie Wright (right) in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rootstown's Brandi Barkhurst (left) pressures Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Megan Foley in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian's Academy's Megan Foley (left) guards Ravenna's Moe Moe Smith in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Waterloo's Jamie Willis (left) tries to keep the ball in bounds under pressure from Hudson's Kelly Gough in the first period of the Women 's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Brooke Smith (left) goes for the steal against Waterloo's Jamie Willis in the first period of the Women 's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ravenna's Moe Moe Smith (center) drives between Twinsburg's Mercedes Hobbs (left) and Hudson's Kelly Gough in the first period of the Women 's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal) 25 x 14
Aurora's Allison Howard (right) drives against Twinsburg's Mercedes Hobbs in the first period of the Women 's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Brooke Smith (left) brings the ball down court under pressure from Waterloo's Jamie Willis in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Lizzie Wilkinson (left) tries to block a shot by Twinsburg's Char-Dell Dunnigan in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls Jasmine Eaker (left) battles Southeast's Shayna White for a loose ball in the first period of the Women 's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Cara Cook (right) shoots over Field's Morgan Peachey in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Brooke Smith (right) reaches to steal the ball from Woodridge's Lizzie Wilkinson in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Cara Cook (left) shoots over Field's Morgan Peachey in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Springfield's Sam Karas (left) shoots under pressure from Rootstown's Brandi Barkhurst in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday, March 18, 2013, in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Brianna Sojourner (right) goes up to block a shot by Tallmadge's Leah Makuch in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal) 24 23
Medina's Sarah Kinch (left) looks to pass under pressure from Hob an's Sandra Dickos in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Sarah Kinch (right) drives against Hoban's Emma Horning in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Erika Rector (right) guards Ellet's Brianna Sojourner in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Porshae Hearn (left) dribbles under pressure from Medina's Angela Tesny in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Revere's Gabby Vitez (right) shoots past Walsh Jesuit's Sophia Simone in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Emma Horning (right) passes over Medina's Sarah Kinch in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Taylor Robinson (left) shoots over St. Vincent-St. Mary's Erica Bratton in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Haley Hassinger (right) blocks a shot by Ellet's Brianna Sojourner in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Haley Hassinger pressures Firestone's Imani Scott in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoaban's Sandra Dickos shoots over Green's Erika Rector in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Meghan Donohue (right) battles Revere's Gabby Vitez for a loose ball in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Imani Scott (left) shoots past Copley's Amy Smith in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Angela Tesny (left) steals the ball from Kenmore's Porshe Hearn in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Haley Hassinger (left), Ellet's Brianna Sojourner an d Firestone's Imani Scott wrestle for the ball in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Emma Horning (right) battles Medina's Sarah Kinch and her hair in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cloverleaf's Kendal Yuhas (right) shoots over Ellet's Shawn Bailey in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Haley Hassinger (left) dribbles past Firestone's Brea Forney in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Medina/Suburban and Akron City players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hudson's Kelly Gough (left) shoots around Waterloo's Jamie Willis in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy's Megan Foley shoots over Aurora's Allison Howard in the first period of the Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association all-star game between Summit and Portage County players at Barberton High School on Monday in Barberton, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)