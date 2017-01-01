Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Firestone's Si'Ayera Boone (left) pressures Buchtel's Javaan Rogers in the second period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Savannah Blackwell (top) fouls Buchtel's Cassidy Thomas as she lands on Cassidy's back in the second period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Terynn Williams (center) loses the ball under pressure from Firestone's Jayda Wallace (left) and Candice Wharton in the second period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Candice Wharton (center) grabs the ball as Buchtel's Daichele Hatcher (left) and Javaan Rogers look on during the first period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Tatiana McAdoo (left) goes in for a layup as Buchtel's Armani Jackson and Cassidy Thomas look on in the first period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Savannah Blackwell (right) shoots over Buchtel's Daichele Hatcher in the first period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Terynn Williams (left) whatches as Firestone's Kandyce Wharton looks to pass from the floor in the first period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Savannah Blackwell (right) puts up a shot against Buchtel in the first period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Buchtel's Javaan Rogers (center) passes the ball between Firestone's La'Quasia Johnson (left) and Savannah Blackwell in the second period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Si'Ayera Boone (left) pressures Buchtel's Armani Jackson (right) in the second period of their city series game Monday at Buchtel High school. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)