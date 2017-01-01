Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Jackson's Tayor Mikesell (right) lays up a shot over Green's Erika Lovell (left) and Kristen McCausland in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. Jackson won 54-39. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Abbie Pearce (left) looks for help guarded by Jackson's Taylor Mikesell in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Taylor Mikesell (right) lays up a shot over Green's Erika Lovell (left) and Kristen McCausland in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. Jackson won 54-39. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Naudier Becton (right) blocks a shot by Green's Jenna Trainer in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Savanna Maynard (right) shoots under pessure from Jackson's Margaux Spencer in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Jenna Trainer (left) drives against Jackson's Taylor Mikesell in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Taylor Mikesell (right) loses control of the ball under pressure from Green's Abbie Pearch in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Savanna Maynard (left) pressures Jackson's Chloe Falconer in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Taylor Mikesell (right) puts up a shot over Green's Abbie Pearce in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Taylor Mikesell (left) reaches for the ball played by Green's Abbie Pearce in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Liz Davide (left) drives against Green's Kristen McCausland in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Chloe Falconer (right) reaches for the ball played by Green's Jenna Trainer in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Taylor Mikesell (right) reaches for a shot by Green's Abbie Pearce in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Jenna Trainer (right) lays up a shot over Jackson's Maddie Ryan in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Naudier Becton (right) passes over Green's Marissa Berlin in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Marissa Berlin (left) looks for help guarded by Jackson's Chloe Falconer and Margaux Spencer in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jackson's Lauren Scheetz (center) loses the ball under pressure from Green's Erika Lovell (left) and Kristen McCausland in the second quarter of a high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Green High School in Green, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)