Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoover's Lesley Kiesling (left) looks to score as she gets around St. Vincent St. Mary's Aubrie Marsh during the second quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Faith Williams (left) and Hoover's Lesley Kiesling go for a loose ball during the second quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Lesley Kiesling (left) goes up for two points past St. Vincent St. Mary's Maria Dobson during the second quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Payton Pooler (left) and Aubrie Marsh (right) battle for rebound with Hoover's Leslie Kiesling during the first quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Annie Roshak (left) goes up for two points past St. Vincent St. Mary's Faith Williams during the second quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Faith Williams goes up for two points against Hoover during the first quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Maddie Blyer (12) is fouled on her way to the basket by St. Vincent St. Mary's Payton Pooler during the second quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Payton Pooler eyes the basket for two points against Hoover during the first quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Kendall Miller heads to the basket for two points past Hoover's Frannie Jeremiah during the first quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Maria Dobson goes up for two points against Hoover during the first quarter of their game at Hoover High School in North Canton. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)