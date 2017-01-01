Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Portage All-Stars' Jillian Piacella of Field (left) tries to steal the ball from City All-Stars' Armani Jackson of Buchtel (right) in the first half of the first game of the 2017 Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton High school. The Portage All-Stars defeated the City All-Stars 58-48. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
City All-Stars' Savannah Blackwell of Firestone (front) drives past Portage All-Stars' Lauren Rose of Garfield in the first half of the first game of the 2017 Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton High school. The Portage All-Stars defeated the City All-Stars 58-48. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
City All-Stars' Daichele Hatcher of Buchtel (left) dribbles away from Portage All-Stars' Riley Norquest of Southeast in the first half of the first game of the 2017 Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton High school. The Portage All-Stars defeated the City All-Stars 58-48. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Portage All-Stars' Jillian Piacella of Field (center) shoots under pressure from City All-Stars' Melanie Rorar of Ellet (left) and Armani Jackson of Buchtel (right) in the first half of the first game of the 2017 Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton High school. The Portage All-Stars defeated the City All-Stars 58-48. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
City All-Stars' Armani Jackson of Bucthel puts up a shot against the Portage All-Stars in the first half of the first game of the 2017 Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton High school. The Portage All-Stars defeated the City All-Stars 58-48. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
City All-Stars' Daichele Hatcher of Buchtel goes for a layup against the Portage All-Stars in the first half of the first game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. The Portage All-Stars defeated the City All-Stars 58-48. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Suburban All-Stars' Olivia Chaney of Wadsworth (center) looks to pass under pressure from Summit All-Stars' Shaundrea Butler (left) and Jimi Howell of Norton (rear) in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)
Suburban All-Stars' Amanda Holzman of Medina (center) goes to the hoop as Summit All-Stars' Jasmine Bishop of Twinsburg (left) and Alivia Senevoravong of Springfield (right) look on in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)
Summit All-Stars' Emma Freeman of Cuyahoga Falls (left) avoids the steal attempt by Suburban All-Stars' Amanda Holzman of Medina in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)
Summit All-Stars' Jimi Howell of Norton (left) and Suburban All-Stars' Macy Debevec of Barberton battle for a rebound in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)
Summit All-Stars' Jailyn Reid of Twinsburg (left) battles Suburban All-Stars' Emily Brock of Revere for the ball in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)n Beacon Journal)
Summit All-Stars' Emma Freeman of Cuyahoga Falls goes to the basket as teammate Dasja Anderson of Twinsburg (rear) watches against the Suburban All-Stars in the first half of the second game of the 2017 Women's Tri-County Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Norton HighSchool. (Mike Cardew/Akron BeaconJournal)