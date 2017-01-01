Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Norton's Bryana Housley (right) collides with Ottawa-Glandorf's Ashley Schroeder in the fourth quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. Norton fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 51-34. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton senior Jimi Howell (left) is consoled by her teammates as she makes her way to the bench in the fourth quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. Norton fell to Ottawa-Glandorf 51-34. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Kelsey Hosey (right) drives on Ottawa-Glandorf's Erin Kaufman in the first quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ottawa-Glandorf's Kadie Hempfling (left) and Norton's Bryana Housley battle for possession during the second quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (center) steals the ball against Ottawa-Glandorf in the first quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Kelsey Hosey calls out a play against Ottawa-Glandorf in the second quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Logan Favor (right) looks for an open lane against Ottawa-Glandorf's Erin Kaufman in the first quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ottawa-Glandorf's Kadie Hempfling (right) grabs a rebound over Norton's Jimi Howell in the first quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's student section cheers in the first quarter of their Division II regional final game against Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell (left) is consoled by Norton's Bryana Housley in the closing minutes of their 51-34 loss to Ottawa-Glandorf in a Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ottawa-Glandorf's Lexi Schroeder hugs Devon Warnecke after defeating Norton 51-34 in a Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Jimi Howell puts up a basket against Ottawa-Glandorf after stealing the ball in the first quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley passes the ball against Ottawa-Glandorf in the second quarter of their Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton's Bryana Housley and Jimi Howell shake hands before taking on Ottawa-Glandorf in the Division II regional final game on Friday at Mansfield Senior High School. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)