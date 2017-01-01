Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Twinsburg's Ashley Morrissette runs the ball down court followed by Walsh Jesuit's Riley Ries during the second quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Ashley Morrissette eyes the basket then hits a three point shot against Walsh Jesuit during the second quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Char-dell Dunnigan goes up for two points over Walsh Jesuit's Lilli Piper during the second quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Sophia Simone goes up for two points against Twinsburg during the first quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Ashley Morrissette hits a three point shot over Walsh Jesuit's Sophia Simone during the second quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's head coach Julie Solis shouts instruction to her team in the first quarter against Walsh Jesuit on Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Ashley Morrissette (top) and Walsh Jesuit's Jessa Gilberto battle for a loose ball during the first quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Ashley Morrissette (right) passes around Walsh Jesuit's Jessa Gilberto during the second quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Mercedes Hobbs (left) and Walsh Jesuit's Lilli Piper go for the rebound during the second quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Twinsburg's Char-dell Dunnigan (right) knocks the ball away from Walsh Jesuit's Sophia Simone during the first quarter of their game at Twinsburg High School Wednesday. Twinsburg won 69-43. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)