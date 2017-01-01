Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth's Hannah Centea gets a hand in the face of Green's Julia Guyton in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Rachel Goddard dribbles past Green's Erika Rector in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Peyton Booth gets a hand on a shot by Green's Lexi Teodosio in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's McKenzie Black (front) and Wadsworth's Peyton Booth battle for a loose ball in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Liz Giles and Julia Guyton corral Wadsworth's Peyton Booth as she shoots in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Julia Guyton shoots between Wadsworth's Rachel Goddard (left) and Taylore Robinson in the second quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green's Julia Guyton blocks a shot by Wadsworth's Hannah Centea in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Hannah Centea (right) shoots over Green's Liz Giles (left) and Julia Guyton in the first quarter of a high school basketball game at Wadsworth High School on Wednesday in Wadsworth, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)