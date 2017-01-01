Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Walsh Jesuit's Lilli Piper drives and shoots between St. Vincent- St. Mary's Alexis Taylor (left) and Jordan Korinek in the first quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Jessa Gilberto(front) looks to pass while trapped by St. Vincent- St. Mary's Erica Bratton in the second quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Alexis Taylor (right) blocks a shot by Walsh Jesuit's Anna Hall in the second quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Kiley May (33) gets a hand in the face of Walsh Jesuit's Lillip Piper as she shoots in the first quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Kiley May (left) grapples with Walsh Jesuit's Jessa Gilberto for a loose ball in the first quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jordan Korinek (top) and Erica Bratton (left) battle Walsh Jesuit's Sophia Simon for a rebound in the first quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Octavia Loll loses control of the ball under while driving around Walsh Jesuit's Regina Bandwen who was called for a foul on the play in the first quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's (right) Jordan Korinek shoots over Walsh Jesuit's Lilli Piper in the second quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Anna Hall (center) shoots between St. Vincent- St. Mary's Kiley May (left) and Jordan Korinek in the first quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Regina Bandwen (left) looks to pass under pressure from St. Vincent- St. Mary's Shannon Jack in the second quarter at Walsh Jesuit High School on Wednesday in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)