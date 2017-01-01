Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Medina's Nicole Bennett (left) and Copley's Gabby Banayan tangle while going for the ball during the first half of their Division I District final game Saturday in Medina. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Lilly Jackson (left) and Copley's Amanda Revesz go for the header during the first half of their Division I District final game Saturday in Medina, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Amy Bobonik (center) battles with Copley's Gabby Banayan (left) and Kennedy Armour during the second half of their Division I District final game Saturday in Medina. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Amanda Revesz (left) and Medina's Holly Rhodes go for the header during the second half of their Division I District final game Saturday in Medina. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Nicole Bennett (left wearing black head band) is tackled to the ground by teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of their Division I District final game Saturday in Medina. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina"s Lauren Rafie (bottom) is tackled by teammates after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Copley in their Division I District final game Saturday in Medina. Medina advances in the tournament with the 3-2 victory over Copley in overtime. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)