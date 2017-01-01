Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chase Swain, 17, photographed with his mother Traci, will leave for Marine boot camp a few days after graduating from East High School. Swain's older brother, Cpl. Trevor Swain, already has served more than three years in the Marine Corps, including a tour in Afghanistan, since he graduated from East. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chase Swain, 17, will leave for Marine boot camp a few days after graduating from East High School. Swain's older brother, Cpl. Trevor Swain, already has served more than three years in the Marine Corps, including a tour in Afghanistan, since he graduated from East. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Will Myers, 19, decided a year ago to join the Ohio Army National Guard. He will leave for basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., on June 10 after graduating from Springfield High School. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Army National Guard member Brittany Champlin does pushups with a young student in front of their booth at the March of Dimes walk at Lock 3 on Saturday in Akron. Champlin, 18, went to basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., and will enter training as an Ohio Army National Guard combat medic July 19 at Fort Houston, in Texas. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brittany Champlin, 18, went to basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., and will enter training as an Ohio Army National Guard combat medic July 19 at Fort Houston, in Texas. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Army National Guard members Nicholas Apple (left) Brittany Champlin, and James Seminter Brittany Champlin sound off for the start of the March of Dimes walk at Lock 3 on Saturday in Akron. Champlin, 18, went to basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., and will enter training as an Ohio Army National Guard combat medic July 19 at Fort Houston, in Texas. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio Army National Guard member Brittany Champlin passes out lanyards at the March of Dimes walk at Lock 3 on Saturday in Akron. Champlin, 18, went to basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., and will enter training as an Ohio Army National Guard combat medic July 19 at Fort Houston, in Texas. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)