Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban's Todd Sibley gets away from Trotwood-Madison's Devon Smith and runs 49 yards for a touchdown during the first quarter of their Division III state championship game at Ohio Stadium Saturday in Columbus. Hoban won 30-0. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Todd Sibley runs their Division III state championship trophy to their fans cheering in the stands after Hoban defeated Trotwood-Madison 30-0 at Ohio Stadium Saturday in Columbus. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)