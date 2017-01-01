Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this file photo, Revere's Pete Nance (left) goes to the basket past Ellet's Alfred Johnson lll in the Greater Akron Basketball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Game in March 2017. Nance is accepting basketball scholarship to Northwestern (Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Pete Nance of Revere is accepting basketball scholarship to Northwestern.
In this file photo, Revere's Pete Nance (right) knocks away the shot of Barberton's Garrett Turnbaugh in the second quarter of a basketball game at Revere High School in January 2017. Nance is accepting basketball scholarship to Northwestern. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)