Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kemp Boyd, the head football coach at Kenmore High School speaks during the Akron Public Schools annual football media day at the APS Administration Building Aug. 10, 2016 in Akron. Boyd will be the football coach at the new Kenmore-Garfield high school. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal
Kemp Boyd, the head coach of the Kenmore High School football team talks to the crowd after being presented with new helmets and uniforms by the LeBron James Family Foundation, Aug. 18, 2015 in Akron. Boyd will be the football coach at the new Kenmore-Garfield high school. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)