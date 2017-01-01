Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ellet starting pitcher Sydnie Wolf (left) celebrates with second baseman Samantha Wolf after an out in the third inning of a softball game against Buchtel at Davenport Park in Akron on April 25. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Mary Murray (16) celebrates with teammate Lexi Shultz (6) after the top of the fourth inning of a softball game against Buchtel at Davenport Park in Akron on April 25. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)