Kenmore's RonNaeza Saunders (left) and Ellet's Lexi Schultz go for rebound during the second quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Melanie Rorar (right) scores two points as foul is called on Kenmore's RonNaeza Saunders during the second quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Selah Richardson (right) goes up for two points over Ellet's Cassie Dario during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Laney Norris (left) and Kenmore's Jailah Todd scramble for the ball during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. Kenmore's Amber Howell is back right. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Kiyara Stiggers (left) gets ball past Ellet's Cassie Dario during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Selah Richardson goes up for two points on a breakaway against Ellet during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Alyssa Martin (left) and Kenmore's Diamond Burney go for the rebound during the first quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellet's Alyssa Martin goes up for two points against Kenmore during the second quarter of their game Thursday at Kenmore High School in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)