Akron East forward Kenyon Philpott (right) blocks a shot by Akron North forward Damon Bowman during the first quarter in their City Series basketball game at East High School on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron East guard Demetrius Ray (right) fouls Akron North forward Troy Witherspoon as he puts up a shot during the second quarter in their City Series basketball game at East High School on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron East guard Derik Lewis (right) tries to reach around and steal the ball from Akron North's Trarell Balknight during the first quarter in their City Series basketball game at East High School on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron East defenders Brandon Townsend (22) and Demetrius Ray (right) fight for a loose ball with Akron North guard Trarell Balknight (2) during the first quarter in their City Series basketball game at East High School on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron East guard Derik Lewis (left) grabs a rebound away from Akron North forward Marcus Robbins during the first quarter in their City Series basketball game at East High School on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron East forward Demetrius Ray (right) and Akron North forward Damon Bowman fight for a loose ball during the first quarter in their City Series basketball game at East High School on Friday. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)