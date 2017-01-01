Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Springfield shortstop Saira Craft (left) stretches to apply the tag to Norton's Lindsay Gable as she attempts to steal second in the second inning Thursday at Jedd Park in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Springfield second baseman Tara Weaver (left) and first baseman Tiffany Lance collide as they both fail to make a play on a fly ball hit by Norton's Kara Stults in the first inning Thursday at Jedd Park in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Norton shortstop Jordan Bird (left) applies the tag to Springfield's Erika Johnson in the first inning Thursday at Jedd Park in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Springfield centerfielder Erika Johnson gets under a fly ball in the second inning of a softball game against Norton at Jedd Park in Springfield on Thursday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Norton shortstop Jordan Bird fields a ground ball sent up the middle by Springfield's Bailey Hall in the second inning Thursday in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Springfield's Maddie Looney (13) is congratulated by coach Charles Schader after hitting a double in the bottom of the third inning of a game against Norton Thursday in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Springfield starting pitcher Bailey Hall throws to a Norton batter in the first inning Thursday at Jedd Park in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Norton starting pitcher Sondra Brown delivers a pitch to a Springfield batter in the first inning Thursday at Jedd Park in Springfield. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)