Kenmore's Selah Richardson goes up for two points against North during the second quarter of their game at Kenmore High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Jackie Murph (cq) grabs the rebound against North during the second quarter of their game at Kenmore High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Amber Howell (right) looks to get ball past North's Kathy Vargas during the first quarter of their game at Kenmore High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kenmore's Diamond Burney eyes the basket over North's Kayla Cook during the first quarter of their game at Kenmore High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
North's Shylah Meadows grabs a rebound and attempts to shoot as she is blocked by Kenmore's Diamond Burney during the second quarter of their game at Kenmore High School Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A teen who was shot to death Wednesday afternoon at West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron has been identified as 17-year-old Ernest Anderson Jr. of Schumacher Avenue. Anderson was a senior at East high school.