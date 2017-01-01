Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban's Leah Hall (left) tries to block a shot by Walsh Jesuit's Katie Clarkin the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar (left) drives to the basket guarded by Walsh Jesuit's Hannah Bouchy in the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Jane Huscroft (left) loses control of the ball as Archbishop Hoban's Megan Hutson blocks the lane in the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Megan Huston (right) fouls Walsh Jesuit's Sloane Sapp shooting in the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Katie Clark (left) shoots under pressure from Archbishop Hoban's Megan Hutson in the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Walsh Jesuit's Hannah Bouchy (left) drives around Archbishop Hoban's Alex Whitmore in the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Leah Hall (center) drives through Walsh Jesuit's Alaina Alessio (left) and Hannah Bouchy in the first quarter Wednesday at Walsh Jesuit HIgh School in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)