Green runner Jared Weiss looks at a line drive hit by teammate Shea Simmer in the 5th inning as Hoover first baseman Nathan Fox can't get to the ball on Wednesday in a game at Hoover High School in North Canton. The Vikings won the game 10-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoover pitcher Brodie Ware throws a pitch in the 4th inning of his complete game 10-0 win over Green on Wednesday at Hoover High School in North Canton. The Vikings won the game 10-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoover's Eric Sarbaugh slides in for a stolen base ahead of the tag by Green third baseman Dave Hamrick in the second inning on Wednesday in a game at Hoover High School in North Canton. The Vikings won the game 10-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green second baseman Bobby Staudt forces North Canton Hoover's Eli Blackledge but can't complete the double play to get the Vikings' Damon Oprean in the third inning on Wednesday in a game at Hoover High School in North Canton. The Vikings won the game 10-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Green third baseman Dave Hamrick fields a grounder by Hoover's Damon Oprean who reached first on a fielders choice in the third inning on Wednesday in a game at Hoover High School in North Canton. The Vikings won the game 10-0. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)