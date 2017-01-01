Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Mogadore's Preslie Halliwill shoots between Our Lady of the Elms' Audrey Holcomb (left) and Toni Chinchar in the fourth quarter Thursday at Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron. Mogadore won 67-37. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Our Lady of the Elms' Toni Chinchar (left) blocks a shot by Mogadore's Colleen Coughlin in the fourth quarter Thursday at Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron. Mogadore won 67-37. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Shelby Lamar (left) steals the ball from Our Lady of the Elms' Audrey Holcomb in the fourth quarter Thursday at Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron. Mogadore won 67-37. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mogadore's Paige Halliwill (right) goes to the basket over Our Lady of the Elms' Ariel Jendrisk in the fourth quarter Thursday at Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron. Mogadore won 67-37. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Our Lady of the Elms' Audrey Calvin (left) dribbles guarded by Mogadore's Colleen Coughlin in the third quarter Thursday at Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron. Mogadore won 67-37. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Our Lady of the Elms' Bella Vesco (left) pressures Mogadore's Colleen Coughlin in the fourth quarter Thursday at Our Lady of the Elms High School in Akron. Mogadore won 67-37. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)