Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban's Lonasia Brewer (left) shoots over St. Vincent-St. Mary's Aubrie Marsh in the first quarter Wednesday at St. Vincent-St. Mary HIgh School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Sydney Korinek (left) fouls Archbishop Hoban's Rachel Chessar in the first quarter Wednesday at St. Vincent-St. Mary HIgh School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's CaraMia Bentley (center) drives to the basket guarded by St. Vincent-St. Mary's Sydney Korinek (left) and Aubrie Marsh in the first quarter Wednesday at St. Vincent-St. Mary HIgh School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent-St. Mary's Aubrie Marsh (left) shoots under pressure from Archbishop Hoban's Leah Hall in the first quarter Wednesday at St. Vincent-St. Mary HIgh School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Jackie Roberts (left) guards St. Vincent-St. Mary's Payton Pooler shooting in the first quarter Wednesday at St. Vincent-St. Mary HIgh School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Megan Huston (left) shoots under pressure from St. Vincent-St. Mary's Payton Pooler in the first quarter Wednesday at St. Vincent-St. Mary HIgh School in Akron. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summa Health System has lost accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program and has been placed on immediate probation by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education, according to an internal memo sent late Wednesday night to employees.