Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Wadsworth right fielder Rynn Rench traps a single by Cuyahoga Falls' Janella Farmer in the second inning Tuesday at Harrington Field in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls shortstop Brianna Andexler puts the tag on Wadsworth 's Laura Crookston attempting to steal in the fourth inning Tuesday at Harrington Field in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth catcher Maddie Long puts the tag on Cuyahoga Falls' Brianna Andexler at home in the first inning Tuesday at Harrington Field in Cuyahoga Falls. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)