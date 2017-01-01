Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Cuyahoga Falls' Ali Burns throws too late as Woodridge's Samantha Oesterle is safe at first in the fifth inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Allie Bennett (left) grabs the hand of Hannah Shane after the two players score on a double by Kimmie Carrell against Woodridge in the seventh inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Katie Peters catches a ball hit by Woodridge's Samantha Oesterle in the sixth inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge third base coach John Schneider gives the safe sign as Hailey Scupholm comes in to third with a triple against Cuyahoga Falls in the sixth inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge catcher Kylie Gregory tags out Cuyahoga Falls' Kimmie Carrell at home on a single by Sabrina Mills in the seventh inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Kendra Bartoletta can't reach a ball hit by Woodridge's Kylie Gregory in the first inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Callie Collins is safe at first after Woodridge's Shayla Williams dropped the throw in the sixth inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Samantha Schneider (right) heads for the plate after hitting a two-run home run against Cuyahoga Falls in the first inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Kendra Bartoletta ducks away from a Woodridge pitch in the fourth inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Rachael Knight (left) and Allie Bennett can't catch a single hit by Woodridge's Kylie Gregory in the first inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Woodridge's Samantha Oesterle throws out Cuyahoga Falls' batter Ali Burns at first over pitcher Samantha Schneider in the third inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Kimmie Carrell hits a two-run double against Woodridge in the seventh inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cuyahoga Falls' Kaitlyn Fryberger is safe at home on a single by Ali Burns as Woodridge catcher Kylie Gregory misplays the throw in the seventh inning at Woodridge Middle School on Thursday, in Cuyahoga Falls. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)