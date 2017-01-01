Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoban's Allyssa Hagenbaugh (left) Caroline Blay, Olivia Blay and Alex Whitmore react to their defeat by Hebron Lakewood in the Division II State Championship game at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Laney Jones (left) and Maddie Terzola embrace as other teammates watch Hebron Lakewood celebrate their Division II State Championship victory at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban pitcher Laney Jones pitches against Hebron Lakewood during the fifth inning of their Division II State Championship game at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Chloe Weidrick hits the ball against Hebron Lakewood and brings in a run during the fourth inning of their Division II State Championship game at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Adrianna Powers catches a fly ball hit by Hebron Lakewood's Courtney Vierstra (cq) during the third inning of their Division II State Championship game at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hebron Lakewood's Alexa Perry (left) reacts to hitting a triple as Hoban third baseman Katie Clark looks on during the third inning of their Division II State Championship game at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Alex Whitmore (left) catches in infield fly hit by Hebron Lakewood's Courtney Knepper as Hebron Lakewood's Alexa Perry flinches in its path during the first inning of their Division II State Championship game at Firestone Stadium Saturday in Akron. Hebron Lakewood won 2-1. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)