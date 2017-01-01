Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Archbishop Hoban's Kate Boylan (9) watches her pitch against Medina, during the second inning of a game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's outfielder Haylee Fisher (6) catches a high fly from Medina in the second inning of the game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Haylee Fisher (6) is out at first base as Medina's Madison Tata (23) takes the throw on the play in the second inning of the game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's infielder Vanessa Scoarste (7) is late on her throw to first base against Archbishop Hoban in the third inning of the game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Maddie Diestel (14) scores a run at home as Medina's catcher Marie Vanadia tires to tag in the third inning of the game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Archbishop Hoban's Colleen Cain (4) slips by Medina's catcher Maria Vanadia to score during the game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Madison Tata (23) is tagged out at second by Archbishop Hoban's Natalie Bender (right) in the third inning of their game at Logan Park Field on Sundayin Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Medina's Sami Holzman (left) beats the throw to first base as Archbishop Hoban's first baseman Maddie Diestel waits for the ball on the play in the fifth inning of their game at Logan Park Field on Sunday in Coventry Township, Ohio. Hoban beat Medina 16 to 1.(Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)