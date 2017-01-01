Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Hoban's Ashely Matousek runs the bases after hitting her second home run of the day against Coventry in the sixth inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Kiena Elekes celebrates a run scored against Hoban in the sixth inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Katie Clark (left) high-fives her teammate Adrianna Powers after bringing in a run against Coventry in the fourth inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry's Kiena Elekes bunts the ball for a single against Hoban in the seventh inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Laney Jones pitches against Coventry in the seventh inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Coventry's JJ Wilt fields a ball to first base against Hoban in the sixth inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Hoban's Emma Terzola fields a ball against Coventry in the fifth inning of the Canton Division II sectional softball final on Monday at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)